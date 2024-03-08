WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,522,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $136.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $117.47.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.