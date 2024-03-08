WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,173 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $294.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.75. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,497 shares of company stock worth $7,189,971. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

