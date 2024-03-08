WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,224 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.41. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

