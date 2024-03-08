WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220,824 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,500.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,450.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,445.23. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,412.50.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

