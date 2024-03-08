WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 182.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.80 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.44.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

