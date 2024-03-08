WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2,777.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $255.44 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.