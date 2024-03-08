WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $385,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 170.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XTWO opened at $49.08 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

