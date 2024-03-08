WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $393,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 362,194 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,034,000 after buying an additional 295,704 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 331.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 210,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 161,833 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 36,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $161,476,000 after buying an additional 329,077 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

CSCO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $197.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

