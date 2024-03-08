WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $174.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

