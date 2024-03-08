WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New $474,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

SFLR stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

