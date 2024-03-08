WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Performance

Shares of BATS CSM opened at $59.43 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a market cap of $470.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Company Profile

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

