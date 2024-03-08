WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 463.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after buying an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

