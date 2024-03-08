WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned 0.88% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SFLR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 4,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.88. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

