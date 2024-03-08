WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 16,063.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.