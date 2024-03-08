WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 931.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $154,193.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,533,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

