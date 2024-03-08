WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 239,382 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,382 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $39.93. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

