WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 71,574 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,574 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $119.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.