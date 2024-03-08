WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance
VTIP opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
