WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $47.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.