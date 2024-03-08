WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 15.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 75,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 70,663 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $168.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

