Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Holdings Boosted by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 9,388.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. 141,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,886. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,482. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

