Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 291,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,164,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,825,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,740,000 after acquiring an additional 864,120 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,290,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,932,000 after purchasing an additional 179,482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,555,000 after buying an additional 340,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,188,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 401,004 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

