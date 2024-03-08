Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $34.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut Couchbase from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $30,360.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,695.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 3,424.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 480,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,069 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

