Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 416,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,521,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,372,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $1,731,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $57.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $203.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

