Wells Fargo & Company Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $380.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $365.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.68 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.32.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares in the company, valued at $203,341,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

