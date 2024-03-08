Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239,382 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $39.11 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

