Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.18. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.02). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 49.39% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $746,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CEO David L. Payne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,362,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Payne sold 11,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $527,416.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,342,691.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,213,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 36.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.