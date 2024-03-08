Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Willdan Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.870 EPS.

WLDN traded up $6.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 127,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,936. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 342.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 89.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 118.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

