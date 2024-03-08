Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 40,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 52,868 shares.The stock last traded at $33.24 and had previously closed at $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

Woori Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.4465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

See Also

