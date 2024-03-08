W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 72.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

W&T Offshore Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WTI opened at $2.61 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.60 to $7.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in W&T Offshore by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

