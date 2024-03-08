Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.41% of Xylem worth $310,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Xylem by 59.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $126.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

