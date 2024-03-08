Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on YMAB. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,910.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Biotech Aps Wg bought 102,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,069.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,552,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,973.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,711 shares of company stock worth $687,783. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

