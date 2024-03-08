Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$402.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.7 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Yext Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Yext has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $14.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Yext by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 167,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Yext by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Yext by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 133,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

