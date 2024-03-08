Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.0-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.77 million. Yext also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.310 EPS.

Yext Trading Up 8.2 %

Yext stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.33.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 231.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 252,950.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

