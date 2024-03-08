Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.16. 126,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 670,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zai Lab

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.75.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Zai Lab by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

