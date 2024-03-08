Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.26.

ZS stock opened at $201.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.86 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,129,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 6,910 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,529,459.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 240,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,241,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,972 shares of company stock worth $17,940,413 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,439,000 after buying an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,450,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,295,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,918,000 after buying an additional 65,451 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

