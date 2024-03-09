1,286 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $158.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.30 and its 200 day moving average is $145.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $158.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.