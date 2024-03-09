17,580 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after buying an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $495,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

