1,821 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $147.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.