18,417 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,417 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

