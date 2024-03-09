213 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $8.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $521.49. The company had a trading volume of 596,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,390. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.47 and its 200 day moving average is $462.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

