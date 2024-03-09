3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $93.90. 4,118,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,121. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.