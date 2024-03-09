4,412 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

IDXX traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $561.41. 299,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,135. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.70 and its 200-day moving average is $498.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

