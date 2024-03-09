55 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI traded down $17.44 on Friday, hitting $1,512.50. 378,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,402. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,666.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1,489.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

