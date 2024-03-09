6,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $34.90. 8,686,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,603. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -581.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Read Our Latest Report on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.