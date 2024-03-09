6,000 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Pinterest by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,983 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Trading Down 1.7 %
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
