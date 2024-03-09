733 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1,731.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 888,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.