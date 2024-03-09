940 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.88. 5,727,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

