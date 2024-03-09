Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Insider Acquires A$37,547.06 in Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG – Get Free Report) insider John Schlederer bought 192,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$37,547.06 ($24,381.20).
John Schlederer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, John Schlederer bought 7,451 shares of Academies Australasia Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.28 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$2,049.03 ($1,330.54).
Academies Australasia Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.33.
About Academies Australasia Group
Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor degree courses. It operates various licensed colleges and offers various qualifications.
