ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 38,763 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05.
ACV Auctions Price Performance
Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $19.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on ACVA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ACV Auctions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 155,817 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ACV Auctions
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.