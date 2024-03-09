ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Director Brian Hirsch Sells 38,763 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) Director Brian Hirsch sold 38,763 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $707,037.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,901,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Hirsch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Friday, March 8th, Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $4,421,041.05.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $19.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Report on ACVA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACV Auctions by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ACV Auctions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 155,817 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.