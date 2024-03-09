ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

ADCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ADCT opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.83. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; and LOTIS-7, a Phase Ib clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell lineage non-hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL).

