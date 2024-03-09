Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.
ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
